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UK Early Release Scheme Frees Hundreds of Prisoners
(MENAFN) Hundreds of eligible prisoners in England and Wales are set to be released as a government early-release program came into effect Thursday.
The measure was introduced after Britain’s prison system approached full capacity in summer 2024, when fewer than 100 spaces were reportedly available.
Under the updated rules, qualifying offenders serving sentences of up to 19 months may be released after completing one-third of their sentences.
The policy has drawn criticism, with the opposition Conservative Party warning that the scheme could result in the release of dangerous offenders.
“I think what would make the public less safe is if we had no prison capacity in which to put people who are arrested, suspected of crimes, today,” Treasury minister James Murray said.
The government said more than 3,200 additional prison places have already been created, while a further 14,000 are expected by 2031 as part of what officials describe as the country’s largest prison expansion since the Victorian era.
More than 70,000 people had been released under the early-release program introduced in 2024 as of March.
The measure was introduced after Britain’s prison system approached full capacity in summer 2024, when fewer than 100 spaces were reportedly available.
Under the updated rules, qualifying offenders serving sentences of up to 19 months may be released after completing one-third of their sentences.
The policy has drawn criticism, with the opposition Conservative Party warning that the scheme could result in the release of dangerous offenders.
“I think what would make the public less safe is if we had no prison capacity in which to put people who are arrested, suspected of crimes, today,” Treasury minister James Murray said.
The government said more than 3,200 additional prison places have already been created, while a further 14,000 are expected by 2031 as part of what officials describe as the country’s largest prison expansion since the Victorian era.
More than 70,000 people had been released under the early-release program introduced in 2024 as of March.
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