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Indonesia Appoints Career Diplomat as New Foreign Minister
(MENAFN) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto appointed career diplomat Arrmanatha Nasir as the country’s new foreign minister on Thursday, replacing Sugiono, according to reports.
Sugiono had served as foreign minister since Prabowo took office in 2024 and also holds the position of secretary-general of the president’s Gerindra Party.
Arrmanatha, 54, previously served as one of three deputy foreign ministers under Sugiono, who has now been appointed coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs.
Known widely as Tata, Arrmanatha entered Indonesia’s diplomatic service in 1997 and has held several overseas positions, including serving as the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations.
Sugiono concluded his tenure with an address to the UN General Assembly last week, where he called for an end to colonialism and said Palestine “remains a test of conscience" of the international community.
The latest cabinet reshuffle came slightly more than two weeks after Prabowo appointed Suahasil Nazara as finance minister, replacing Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa.
Suahasil had previously served as deputy finance minister before taking the top position.
Sugiono had served as foreign minister since Prabowo took office in 2024 and also holds the position of secretary-general of the president’s Gerindra Party.
Arrmanatha, 54, previously served as one of three deputy foreign ministers under Sugiono, who has now been appointed coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs.
Known widely as Tata, Arrmanatha entered Indonesia’s diplomatic service in 1997 and has held several overseas positions, including serving as the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations.
Sugiono concluded his tenure with an address to the UN General Assembly last week, where he called for an end to colonialism and said Palestine “remains a test of conscience" of the international community.
The latest cabinet reshuffle came slightly more than two weeks after Prabowo appointed Suahasil Nazara as finance minister, replacing Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa.
Suahasil had previously served as deputy finance minister before taking the top position.
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