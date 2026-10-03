403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Army Rejects Gaza Film, Disputes Depiction of Military Operations
(MENAFN) The Israeli army on Thursday rejected the depiction of its military operations in the film NAZA, which documents alleged Israeli killings in the Gaza Strip, and disputed claims linking its actions to crimes against Palestinians.
The statement was the army’s first official response to the film, which was directed by Israeli Oscar-winning filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.
The production has faced repeated criticism from officials in the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has been described as the country’s most right-wing government.
In its statement, the army said the film offers a “distorted, misleading and far-from-reality picture” of the way it plans and conducts strikes against targets.
It also argued that the film’s “narrative is based on fundamental factual errors” arising from what it called a “distorted and manipulative presentation.”
“Artificial intelligence has never independently selected targets to strike. Target identification is carried out exclusively by qualified and authorized intelligence officers, while operational commanders make decisions on striking targets,” the army said.
The statement was the army’s first official response to the film, which was directed by Israeli Oscar-winning filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.
The production has faced repeated criticism from officials in the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has been described as the country’s most right-wing government.
In its statement, the army said the film offers a “distorted, misleading and far-from-reality picture” of the way it plans and conducts strikes against targets.
It also argued that the film’s “narrative is based on fundamental factual errors” arising from what it called a “distorted and manipulative presentation.”
“Artificial intelligence has never independently selected targets to strike. Target identification is carried out exclusively by qualified and authorized intelligence officers, while operational commanders make decisions on striking targets,” the army said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment