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Israel’s Supreme Court Reviews Appeals by Barred Arab Candidates
(MENAFN) Israel’s Supreme Court began hearing appeals Thursday challenging the removal of Arab electoral lists and candidates from the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.
A nine-judge panel convened at the Supreme Court in West Jerusalem to consider petitions concerning the disqualification of Arab candidates and political lists, according to reports.
Arab lawmakers and their supporters gathered outside the court in protest before the proceedings began.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also arrived at the court and spoke against the demonstrators. He was accompanied by a group of far-right Israeli activists who chanted against Arab participation in the elections.
Knesset member Ofer Cassif addressed supporters outside the court, saying: “We will fight fascism, achieve justice, peace and a bright future for all our children, Palestinians and Israelis, Jews and Arabs.”
On Sept. 23, Israel’s Central Elections Committee voted to disqualify the Joint List led by Yusuf Jabareen, the United Arab List headed by Knesset member Mansour Abbas, former Knesset member Sami Abu Shehadeh and Knesset member Ofer Cassif of the Joint List.
A nine-judge panel convened at the Supreme Court in West Jerusalem to consider petitions concerning the disqualification of Arab candidates and political lists, according to reports.
Arab lawmakers and their supporters gathered outside the court in protest before the proceedings began.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also arrived at the court and spoke against the demonstrators. He was accompanied by a group of far-right Israeli activists who chanted against Arab participation in the elections.
Knesset member Ofer Cassif addressed supporters outside the court, saying: “We will fight fascism, achieve justice, peace and a bright future for all our children, Palestinians and Israelis, Jews and Arabs.”
On Sept. 23, Israel’s Central Elections Committee voted to disqualify the Joint List led by Yusuf Jabareen, the United Arab List headed by Knesset member Mansour Abbas, former Knesset member Sami Abu Shehadeh and Knesset member Ofer Cassif of the Joint List.
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