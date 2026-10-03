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French Student Protests Spread From High Schools to Universities
(MENAFN) French high school students continued blocking access to their schools on Thursday as demonstrations calling for improved learning conditions expanded to universities in several parts of the country, according to reports.
At least 27 high schools in Paris were affected, while a large fire involving garbage was set near the entrance of a school in the Seine-Saint-Denis department.
In Nice, students from three high schools were also urged to gather outside the school involved.
Several hundred students assembled in Lyon in what was described as an unusually large mobilization, with former students also taking part. The demonstrations remained peaceful, while police were deployed in the surrounding area.
A total of 27 schools were affected by disruptions in the Rhone department. Reports also indicated that mortar fireworks were set off near several Lyon high schools, while authorities reported a fire on the facade of another school.
In Lille, protesters erected barricades and set fires as the demonstrations continued.
The movement also reached higher education institutions, with more than 15 universities blocked across France. Major campuses affected included those of the University of Strasbourg, Aix-Marseille University, the University of Poitiers and Paul-Valery University.
At least 27 high schools in Paris were affected, while a large fire involving garbage was set near the entrance of a school in the Seine-Saint-Denis department.
In Nice, students from three high schools were also urged to gather outside the school involved.
Several hundred students assembled in Lyon in what was described as an unusually large mobilization, with former students also taking part. The demonstrations remained peaceful, while police were deployed in the surrounding area.
A total of 27 schools were affected by disruptions in the Rhone department. Reports also indicated that mortar fireworks were set off near several Lyon high schools, while authorities reported a fire on the facade of another school.
In Lille, protesters erected barricades and set fires as the demonstrations continued.
The movement also reached higher education institutions, with more than 15 universities blocked across France. Major campuses affected included those of the University of Strasbourg, Aix-Marseille University, the University of Poitiers and Paul-Valery University.
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