Kerala BJP Seeks Governor's Intervention Against Minister Over Protest Against Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 3 (IANS) The Kerala BJP on Saturday sought Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's intervention against State Sports Minister O.J. Janeesh, alleging that his role in the Youth Congress protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah violated his oath of office.

A BJP delegation led by party leader Krishnadas called on the Governor and submitted a complaint seeking action against the minister.

“We have handed over the representation of the state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on the blatant violation of the oath of office of Minister Janeesh, as he himself has openly admitted that it was he who had given all the directions to the Youth Congress workers to protest against Shah,” said Krishnadas.

Janeesh is also the Youth Congress president.

The BJP alleged that the protest against Shah, during his visit to Kollam on September 26, amounted to a serious security breach and that Janeesh later took responsibility for the actions of Youth Congress activists.

The BJP alleged that the activists attempted to waylay Shah's convoy and came close to the route taken by the Union Home Minister.

The BJP argued that such an admission warranted a criminal investigation and alleged that the incident pointed to a wider conspiracy.

The allegations have come amid a continuing political row over the security arrangements during Shah's visit. The BJP has alleged a serious security and intelligence breach.

The police, however, have rejected the charge, saying Shah's convoy was not obstructed even for a second and that the protesters were removed before the convoy reached the spot.

Krishnadas said the BJP had sought an appointment with the Governor and was allowed to meet him as he was scheduled to leave the state for the next few days.

He questioned the criticism over meeting the Governor outside Raj Bhavan.

The BJP delegation also levelled allegations against the Satheesan government. It claimed the government had come under the influence of organisations that had been banned, naming the Popular Front of India and alleging the influence of Jamaat-e-Islami and the Indian Union Muslim League.

The delegation also alleged an understanding between the Congress and the CPI(M) over the Enforcement Directorate investigation involving former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. It demanded action in the case.

The BJP's complaint comes as protests and counter-protests over the Shah incident continue to widen the political confrontation in Kerala.

The controversy has also triggered subsequent protests targeting ministers, including Janeesh.