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Iran Hails US Departure From Iraq as Wider Regional Withdrawal Begins
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday welcomed the US withdrawal from Iraq, describing it as a potential starting point for a broader American departure from the Middle East.
In a statement marking the end of the US military presence in Iraq, the IRGC described the development as “the herald of West Asia’s liberation from the yoke of the Great Satan’s domination.”
The organization said the US departure resulted from the “will of the Iraqi people” as well as "resistance and action by the Iraqi government," calling the development a “historic victory.”
The IRGC urged Washington to withdraw from the wider region and “leave the management of security to the peoples of its countries.”
It said the American presence in Iraq “lasted for two decades” and represented a “first step toward the full expulsion of American forces” from the region.
The US Defense Department said Wednesday that the United States and its coalition partners “formally concluded Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq,” while the “orderly departure” of coalition personnel and equipment from Erbil Air Base marked the end of the military mission.
In a statement marking the end of the US military presence in Iraq, the IRGC described the development as “the herald of West Asia’s liberation from the yoke of the Great Satan’s domination.”
The organization said the US departure resulted from the “will of the Iraqi people” as well as "resistance and action by the Iraqi government," calling the development a “historic victory.”
The IRGC urged Washington to withdraw from the wider region and “leave the management of security to the peoples of its countries.”
It said the American presence in Iraq “lasted for two decades” and represented a “first step toward the full expulsion of American forces” from the region.
The US Defense Department said Wednesday that the United States and its coalition partners “formally concluded Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq,” while the “orderly departure” of coalition personnel and equipment from Erbil Air Base marked the end of the military mission.
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