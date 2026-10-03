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UAE Probes Flydubai Flight Incident on Dubai–Tel Aviv Route
(MENAFN) UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the formation of a specialized team on Thursday to investigate an incident involving a Flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
The team will include public prosecutors with relevant expertise and will examine the circumstances surrounding Flydubai flight FZ1073, which departed Dubai International Airport for Tel Aviv before being diverted and safely landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Investigators have been instructed to collect evidence and information and establish the facts, circumstances and motives connected to the incident. The inquiry will also determine whether the incident had any connection to terrorist activity, involved a terrorist purpose, or was planned or directed in advance.
UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction over the investigation under the country’s applicable laws because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and operates under its flag.
As a result, UAE legislation applies to offenses committed aboard the aircraft even when they take place outside UAE territory.
The team will include public prosecutors with relevant expertise and will examine the circumstances surrounding Flydubai flight FZ1073, which departed Dubai International Airport for Tel Aviv before being diverted and safely landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Investigators have been instructed to collect evidence and information and establish the facts, circumstances and motives connected to the incident. The inquiry will also determine whether the incident had any connection to terrorist activity, involved a terrorist purpose, or was planned or directed in advance.
UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction over the investigation under the country’s applicable laws because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and operates under its flag.
As a result, UAE legislation applies to offenses committed aboard the aircraft even when they take place outside UAE territory.
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