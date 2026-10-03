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Denmark Begins Major Military Exercise Amid Hybrid Threat Warnings
(MENAFN) Thousands of Danish soldiers began a major military exercise on Thursday, described as the country’s largest such drill since the Cold War, according to reports.
The exercise, known as Bluetooth, involves Denmark’s volunteer Home Guard, including as many as 6,500 personnel from the Army Home Guard, along with members of the Naval and Air Force Home Guard.
The drill follows a recent assessment by Danish intelligence services warning that Russia could increase its hybrid warfare activities, including more frequent attacks targeting Western countries and NATO members.
Exercise Bluetooth is designed to strengthen the volunteer force’s ability to respond to hybrid warfare, sabotage and other related threats.
“Our tasks are becoming even more relevant. This places certain demands on us, and we need to increase our training somewhat,” Major General Gunner Arpe Nielsen said.
The exercise is scheduled to continue through Sunday.
The exercise, known as Bluetooth, involves Denmark’s volunteer Home Guard, including as many as 6,500 personnel from the Army Home Guard, along with members of the Naval and Air Force Home Guard.
The drill follows a recent assessment by Danish intelligence services warning that Russia could increase its hybrid warfare activities, including more frequent attacks targeting Western countries and NATO members.
Exercise Bluetooth is designed to strengthen the volunteer force’s ability to respond to hybrid warfare, sabotage and other related threats.
“Our tasks are becoming even more relevant. This places certain demands on us, and we need to increase our training somewhat,” Major General Gunner Arpe Nielsen said.
The exercise is scheduled to continue through Sunday.
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