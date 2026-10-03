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Iraq Sets Deadline to Disarm Armed Groups Outside State Control
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said Thursday that his government will begin implementing a defined process to bring weapons held outside state control under government authority, with the plan scheduled for completion by June 30, 2027.
Zaidi said the process would be carried out according to “a clear roadmap and agreed timelines.”
The government will also uphold the constitutional principle that decisions involving war and peace rest exclusively with the country’s legitimate constitutional institutions, meaning military actions cannot be conducted outside their authority.
As part of the plan, Iraqi authorities will seek to fully disarm all armed groups that are not Iraqi and operate within the country’s territory, he said.
“We congratulate the Iraqi people on this great day, Oct. 1, 2026, and the major national achievement of ending the international coalition’s mission in Iraq,” he said.
Zaidi said the process would be carried out according to “a clear roadmap and agreed timelines.”
The government will also uphold the constitutional principle that decisions involving war and peace rest exclusively with the country’s legitimate constitutional institutions, meaning military actions cannot be conducted outside their authority.
As part of the plan, Iraqi authorities will seek to fully disarm all armed groups that are not Iraqi and operate within the country’s territory, he said.
“We congratulate the Iraqi people on this great day, Oct. 1, 2026, and the major national achievement of ending the international coalition’s mission in Iraq,” he said.
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