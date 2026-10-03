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Hundreds Enter Joseph’s Tomb Under Israeli Military Protection
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Israeli settlers entered the site known as “Joseph’s Tomb” in eastern Nablus in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, carrying out Talmudic rituals while Israeli forces provided extensive security, according to Palestinian officials.
Israeli military vehicles entered the eastern part of Nablus, while residents living near the site were ordered to leave their homes, according to reports citing local sources.
The homes were subsequently used as military positions, with Israeli snipers reportedly stationed on the rooftops of several buildings.
Buses transporting hundreds of settlers arrived in the area and proceeded toward “Joseph’s Tomb,” where the visitors carried out Talmudic rituals.
The latest incident occurred as Israeli settlers have increased their visits to Muslim holy sites during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which began Sept. 26 and continues through Oct. 2.
On Wednesday, nearly 2,500 Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under Israeli police protection, according to the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Department.
The department said the visits have involved religious rituals, prayers, dancing and singing.
According to the Waqf, more than 1,500 settlers entered the compound Sunday, followed by more than 1,700 on Monday and over 1,400 on Tuesday.
Israeli military vehicles entered the eastern part of Nablus, while residents living near the site were ordered to leave their homes, according to reports citing local sources.
The homes were subsequently used as military positions, with Israeli snipers reportedly stationed on the rooftops of several buildings.
Buses transporting hundreds of settlers arrived in the area and proceeded toward “Joseph’s Tomb,” where the visitors carried out Talmudic rituals.
The latest incident occurred as Israeli settlers have increased their visits to Muslim holy sites during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which began Sept. 26 and continues through Oct. 2.
On Wednesday, nearly 2,500 Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under Israeli police protection, according to the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Department.
The department said the visits have involved religious rituals, prayers, dancing and singing.
According to the Waqf, more than 1,500 settlers entered the compound Sunday, followed by more than 1,700 on Monday and over 1,400 on Tuesday.
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