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Yemeni Army Reports Airstrikes on Houthi Positions in Taiz
(MENAFN) Yemen’s army said Thursday that its aircraft conducted six airstrikes against Houthi positions in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen as clashes continued across multiple fronts.
According to an army statement, the strikes focused on the Al-Akboush area and Hayfan district southeast of Taiz.
The statement also said government forces were engaged in intense clashes with Houthi fighters in Bani Bakari in Jabal Habashi district and Himyar in Maqbanah district in western Taiz, as well as along the Al-Aqroud front southeast of the province.
The army said the fighting caused casualties and destroyed military equipment belonging to the Houthis, but it did not provide specific figures.
The latest clashes come as fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis intensifies across several areas of the country.
The army said Wednesday that its forces had conducted 468 operations against Houthi fighters and military equipment on three fronts in central and southwestern Yemen. It claimed that hundreds of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded during those operations.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to the army’s allegations.
The current escalation is part of a wider military confrontation that began in early July. The Yemeni army has described the renewed fighting as its largest escalation since a period of relative calm that followed an April 2022 truce.
According to an army statement, the strikes focused on the Al-Akboush area and Hayfan district southeast of Taiz.
The statement also said government forces were engaged in intense clashes with Houthi fighters in Bani Bakari in Jabal Habashi district and Himyar in Maqbanah district in western Taiz, as well as along the Al-Aqroud front southeast of the province.
The army said the fighting caused casualties and destroyed military equipment belonging to the Houthis, but it did not provide specific figures.
The latest clashes come as fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis intensifies across several areas of the country.
The army said Wednesday that its forces had conducted 468 operations against Houthi fighters and military equipment on three fronts in central and southwestern Yemen. It claimed that hundreds of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded during those operations.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to the army’s allegations.
The current escalation is part of a wider military confrontation that began in early July. The Yemeni army has described the renewed fighting as its largest escalation since a period of relative calm that followed an April 2022 truce.
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