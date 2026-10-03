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Afghanistan, Pakistan Trade Conflicting Claims Over Airstrike Casualties
(MENAFN) Afghanistan and Pakistan exchanged opposing accounts Thursday over casualties from fresh cross-border airstrikes, as tensions between the neighboring countries continue to rise.
Pakistan said its latest strikes inside Afghanistan killed 22 "terrorists," claiming the targets were militant facilities and hideouts.
"Based on credible intelligence, selective targeting of terrorist camps and hideouts at two locations belonging to Fitna al khwarij, Fitna al Hindustan and their affiliates has been carried out in Afghanistan with precision and accuracy," the Information Ministry said in a statement, referring to groups it alleges receive backing from India and Afghanistan.
Both Afghanistan and India have rejected those allegations.
The Pakistani ministry said the strikes also destroyed large amounts of weapons and ammunition that had been stored at the targeted locations. It described the latest operation as the third round of cross-border airstrikes carried out within two weeks.
"Our action precisely targeted the terrorist hubs. Maximum precautions were taken and it was ensured that no collateral damage occurs," it further said.
Afghanistan disputed Pakistan’s account, rejecting the claim that militant camps were the targets and instead saying the strikes caused civilian deaths.
Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the attacks killed nine civilians, including women and children, while 11 others were wounded.
Pakistan said its latest strikes inside Afghanistan killed 22 "terrorists," claiming the targets were militant facilities and hideouts.
"Based on credible intelligence, selective targeting of terrorist camps and hideouts at two locations belonging to Fitna al khwarij, Fitna al Hindustan and their affiliates has been carried out in Afghanistan with precision and accuracy," the Information Ministry said in a statement, referring to groups it alleges receive backing from India and Afghanistan.
Both Afghanistan and India have rejected those allegations.
The Pakistani ministry said the strikes also destroyed large amounts of weapons and ammunition that had been stored at the targeted locations. It described the latest operation as the third round of cross-border airstrikes carried out within two weeks.
"Our action precisely targeted the terrorist hubs. Maximum precautions were taken and it was ensured that no collateral damage occurs," it further said.
Afghanistan disputed Pakistan’s account, rejecting the claim that militant camps were the targets and instead saying the strikes caused civilian deaths.
Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the attacks killed nine civilians, including women and children, while 11 others were wounded.
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