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Russia, Ukraine Exchange Overnight Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine carried out overnight drone attacks against each other, with both sides reporting air defense operations and no immediate casualties.
Russia said its forces targeted logistics and communications infrastructure in Ukraine, along with a cargo ship allegedly transporting military and dual-use supplies intended for Ukrainian forces.
According to Russian authorities, the strikes hit a transportation and logistics hub in Kyiv that housed a facility producing unmanned boats. A data center in the Odesa region that processed intelligence and other operational information for Ukrainian forces was also reportedly targeted.
Russian authorities further said a dry cargo vessel at the port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region was struck while carrying military equipment and dual-use materials.
Moscow said Ukraine launched its own drone attacks in response, claiming that Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 330 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones.
Ukraine's General Staff, meanwhile, reported that its air defenses shot down or suppressed 87 Russian drones during the overnight attacks.
Russia said its forces targeted logistics and communications infrastructure in Ukraine, along with a cargo ship allegedly transporting military and dual-use supplies intended for Ukrainian forces.
According to Russian authorities, the strikes hit a transportation and logistics hub in Kyiv that housed a facility producing unmanned boats. A data center in the Odesa region that processed intelligence and other operational information for Ukrainian forces was also reportedly targeted.
Russian authorities further said a dry cargo vessel at the port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region was struck while carrying military equipment and dual-use materials.
Moscow said Ukraine launched its own drone attacks in response, claiming that Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 330 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones.
Ukraine's General Staff, meanwhile, reported that its air defenses shot down or suppressed 87 Russian drones during the overnight attacks.
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