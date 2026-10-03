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Unknown Projectile Hits Tanker in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) A crude oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Wednesday.
UKMTO said it received a delayed report concerning an incident that took place in the strategic waterway on Tuesday.
“A verified source has reported that a crude oil tanker has been struck on the port side by an unknown projectile,” the maritime agency said in a warning.
The agency did not disclose the tanker’s identity or provide information about potential casualties, damage or the source of the projectile.
Authorities are investigating the incident, UKMTO said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the reported attack so far. The incident comes as tensions remain between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for international energy and commodity shipments.
The waterway has remained a key issue in discussions between Tehran and Washington, with the two sides holding different positions on the management and control of maritime navigation through the strait.
UKMTO said it received a delayed report concerning an incident that took place in the strategic waterway on Tuesday.
“A verified source has reported that a crude oil tanker has been struck on the port side by an unknown projectile,” the maritime agency said in a warning.
The agency did not disclose the tanker’s identity or provide information about potential casualties, damage or the source of the projectile.
Authorities are investigating the incident, UKMTO said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the reported attack so far. The incident comes as tensions remain between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for international energy and commodity shipments.
The waterway has remained a key issue in discussions between Tehran and Washington, with the two sides holding different positions on the management and control of maritime navigation through the strait.
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