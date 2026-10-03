Olympian Pargat Singh Thanks Leadership For New Role As Punjab Cong Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 3 (IANS) Former Indian Hockey Captain and Olympian Pargat Singh on Saturday thanked the Congress leadership for appointing him party's Punjab chief ahead of the Assembly elections.

He replaced Raja Amarinder Singh Warring, the member of Parliament from Ludhiana, who was at the helm for over four years.

“I sincerely thank Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji, Shri K.C. Venugopal ji, Punjab Congress In-charge Shri Sachin Pilot ji and all senior Congress leaders for entrusting me with the responsibility of President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,” Pargat, the three-time legislator from Jalandhar Cantonment, said in a post on X.

He said he would work with complete dedication and commitment to strengthen the Congress in Punjab and serve the people of the state. His new responsibility comes at a time when the party is working to address organisational challenges and differences among its state leaders.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi has welcomed the decision of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and the high command for appointing Pargat Singh as President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

Channi, along with 90-odd state leaders, comprising members of Parliament and legislators, had given an ultimatum to the party's Central leadership that under Warring's leadership the Congress cannot come to power.

Congratulating his successor, Warring wrote on X,“Congratulations to Sardar @PargatSOfficial ji for being appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. My best wishes.”

From leading the Indian hockey team on the Olympic stage to serving Punjab in public life, Pargat Singh has carved out a distinctive place in the history of Indian sports and Punjab's political landscape.

Born on March 5, 1965, in Mithapur village of Jalandhar district, Pargat Singh emerged as one of India's prominent hockey defenders during an important period in the country's sporting history.

His journey from the hockey fields of Punjab to international recognition reflects decades of dedication, discipline, and leadership. A former captain of the Indian men's hockey team, Pargat represented India at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He captained the national side at both editions, finishing seventh and eighth respectively.

After retiring from international hockey, Pargat Singh continued his association with public life and sports administration. He served as Director of Sports and Superintendent of Police in Punjab before entering electoral politics.

His political journey began ahead of the 2012 state Assembly elections, when he contested from Jalandhar Cantonment on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket and won the seat.

He subsequently joined the Congress in 2016 and retained the Jalandhar Cantonment constituency in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections.

During the Congress government led by Chief Minister Channi, Pargat Singh served as the Education and Sports Minister, among other portfolios.