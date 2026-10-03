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Qatar Delivers US Response to Iran Proposal
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has received a US response to a proposal delivered through Qatari mediation, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday, according to reports.
Mohajerani did not provide details of Washington’s response or indicate how Tehran plans to proceed.
Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran is working through all available means to help ensure the success of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
Pezeshkian said explaining the potential benefits of negotiations and outlining progress made should not be viewed as yielding to Iran’s opponents, but rather as an effort to maintain transparency.
He also stressed that Iran had not abandoned its principles in any part of the Islamabad memorandum.
Pezeshkian described the agreement as “a source of pride” and “a decisive and highly influential document” in Iran’s history of developments.
Mohajerani did not provide details of Washington’s response or indicate how Tehran plans to proceed.
Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran is working through all available means to help ensure the success of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
Pezeshkian said explaining the potential benefits of negotiations and outlining progress made should not be viewed as yielding to Iran’s opponents, but rather as an effort to maintain transparency.
He also stressed that Iran had not abandoned its principles in any part of the Islamabad memorandum.
Pezeshkian described the agreement as “a source of pride” and “a decisive and highly influential document” in Iran’s history of developments.
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