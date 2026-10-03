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Japan Court Recognizes Voice Rights in AI Cloning Case
(MENAFN) A Japanese court ruled Wednesday that a person’s voice can be protected under publicity rights, similar to portrait rights, in the country’s first ruling involving AI-based voice cloning, according to reports.
The Tokyo District Court issued the decision in a lawsuit brought by prominent voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda.
However, the court rejected Tsuda’s request for TikTok to remove videos that used an AI-generated voice he said resembled his own.
Tsuda is widely known for providing the voice of Kento Nanami in the anime "Jujutsu Kaisen."
Japan currently has no specific legislation clearly defining or protecting voice rights. The Justice Ministry has recently issued guidance indicating that posting social media videos featuring voices resembling those of real individuals and earning money from them could amount to a violation of rights.
Tsuda launched the legal action after an unidentified user posted 188 videos covering urban legends, occult subjects and trivia between July 2024 and Sept. 2025. The videos were narrated using a voice that allegedly sounded similar to his.
The Tokyo District Court issued the decision in a lawsuit brought by prominent voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda.
However, the court rejected Tsuda’s request for TikTok to remove videos that used an AI-generated voice he said resembled his own.
Tsuda is widely known for providing the voice of Kento Nanami in the anime "Jujutsu Kaisen."
Japan currently has no specific legislation clearly defining or protecting voice rights. The Justice Ministry has recently issued guidance indicating that posting social media videos featuring voices resembling those of real individuals and earning money from them could amount to a violation of rights.
Tsuda launched the legal action after an unidentified user posted 188 videos covering urban legends, occult subjects and trivia between July 2024 and Sept. 2025. The videos were narrated using a voice that allegedly sounded similar to his.
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