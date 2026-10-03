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Srebrenica School Faces Scrutiny Over Bosnia Jersey Warning
(MENAFN) A secondary school in Srebrenica allegedly warned students against wearing Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team jerseys, with possible disciplinary measures reportedly including a lower conduct grade.
Parents said JU Secondary Center Srebrenica had treated the national team jerseys as inappropriate and cautioned students that they could face sanctions for wearing them.
Sanja Mocevic, director of the Srebrenica High School Center in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska entity, reportedly instructed students not to attend school in the national team jerseys in the future.
Murat Tahirovic, president of the Association of Victims and Witnesses of Genocide, called for clarification over the reported decision.
“If it is true that the student of the Srebrenica High School Center was reprimanded because she came to school in the jersey of the football team of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and that the students were then threatened with sanctions for wearing such a jersey, then this is a procedure that is deeply worrying and unacceptable,” he said.
Tahirovic also called for the school to publicly explain which regulations were used to classify the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team jersey as unacceptable.
Parents said JU Secondary Center Srebrenica had treated the national team jerseys as inappropriate and cautioned students that they could face sanctions for wearing them.
Sanja Mocevic, director of the Srebrenica High School Center in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska entity, reportedly instructed students not to attend school in the national team jerseys in the future.
Murat Tahirovic, president of the Association of Victims and Witnesses of Genocide, called for clarification over the reported decision.
“If it is true that the student of the Srebrenica High School Center was reprimanded because she came to school in the jersey of the football team of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and that the students were then threatened with sanctions for wearing such a jersey, then this is a procedure that is deeply worrying and unacceptable,” he said.
Tahirovic also called for the school to publicly explain which regulations were used to classify the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team jersey as unacceptable.
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