403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eight Egyptian Sailors Get Freed After Months in Somali Captivity
(MENAFN) Egypt announced Wednesday that eight Egyptian sailors had been released after spending months in captivity aboard an oil tanker hijacked off Somalia’s Puntland region.
The Foreign Ministry said the sailors were crew members of the M/T Eureka, which was seized near Puntland on May 2.
Their release came after Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty maintained diplomatic contacts with officials in Somalia and Yemen, according to the ministry.
Abdelatty also directed Egypt’s Embassy in Mogadishu to receive the sailors, ensure their well-being and make arrangements for their return to Egypt on the earliest available flight.
During their captivity, the sailors stayed in contact with their families to reassure them that they were safe.
The Foreign Ministry had reported in May that the M/T Eureka was hijacked near the Somali coast with eight Egyptian sailors aboard. It instructed the Egyptian Embassy in Mogadishu to work toward securing their safety and obtaining their prompt release.
On May 2, the Yemeni Coast Guard said an oil tanker had been seized off Shabwah province in southeastern Yemen before being taken toward Somalia. The vessel was reportedly carrying 12 Egyptian and Indian sailors and 2,800 tons of fuel.
The Foreign Ministry said the sailors were crew members of the M/T Eureka, which was seized near Puntland on May 2.
Their release came after Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty maintained diplomatic contacts with officials in Somalia and Yemen, according to the ministry.
Abdelatty also directed Egypt’s Embassy in Mogadishu to receive the sailors, ensure their well-being and make arrangements for their return to Egypt on the earliest available flight.
During their captivity, the sailors stayed in contact with their families to reassure them that they were safe.
The Foreign Ministry had reported in May that the M/T Eureka was hijacked near the Somali coast with eight Egyptian sailors aboard. It instructed the Egyptian Embassy in Mogadishu to work toward securing their safety and obtaining their prompt release.
On May 2, the Yemeni Coast Guard said an oil tanker had been seized off Shabwah province in southeastern Yemen before being taken toward Somalia. The vessel was reportedly carrying 12 Egyptian and Indian sailors and 2,800 tons of fuel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment