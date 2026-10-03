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AI Firms Seek Data from Bankrupt Companies
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence companies are increasingly pursuing large data collections owned by bankrupt businesses to train their models, creating a growing commercial market while raising concerns over data protection in the global technology sector.
Google and AI startup Micro1 have submitted multimillion-dollar offers for internal communications and passenger information belonging to Spirit Airlines, which entered bankruptcy proceedings.
The potential sale has raised concerns among the airline’s suppliers and employees over the handling and possible exposure of sensitive information.
Google has offered $10 million for the data, while Micro1 has proposed $12.5 million.
Spirit Airlines, which has faced mounting financial pressure, sold 27 older Airbus aircraft for $668 million on Sept. 25.
Court documents filed with the New York Bankruptcy Court show that the assets being offered include around 97.5 million passenger records gathered since 1992.
The database contains 13.7 million email addresses, loyalty program details and information belonging to partner companies.
The proposed package also includes personnel records covering more than 175,000 employees, along with 1.5 million internal communications collected from platforms including email and Microsoft Teams.
A bankruptcy court hearing is expected to take place Wednesday, when the proposed data sale could receive approval.
Google and AI startup Micro1 have submitted multimillion-dollar offers for internal communications and passenger information belonging to Spirit Airlines, which entered bankruptcy proceedings.
The potential sale has raised concerns among the airline’s suppliers and employees over the handling and possible exposure of sensitive information.
Google has offered $10 million for the data, while Micro1 has proposed $12.5 million.
Spirit Airlines, which has faced mounting financial pressure, sold 27 older Airbus aircraft for $668 million on Sept. 25.
Court documents filed with the New York Bankruptcy Court show that the assets being offered include around 97.5 million passenger records gathered since 1992.
The database contains 13.7 million email addresses, loyalty program details and information belonging to partner companies.
The proposed package also includes personnel records covering more than 175,000 employees, along with 1.5 million internal communications collected from platforms including email and Microsoft Teams.
A bankruptcy court hearing is expected to take place Wednesday, when the proposed data sale could receive approval.
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