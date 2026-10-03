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Poll Puts Eisenkot Bloc Ahead of Netanyahu Bloc
(MENAFN) A poll published Wednesday projected that an opposition bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot would secure 54 seats in Israel’s 120-member Knesset, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing bloc would receive 50.
The survey showed Eisenkot’s Yashar party leading the projected results with 23 seats, compared with 20 seats for Netanyahu’s Likud if elections were held at the time of the poll.
Sixteen seats were projected to go to parties that do not align with either of the two main blocs.
Naftali Bennett’s Together party was projected to take 13 seats, while The Democrats, headed by Yair Golan, and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu were each projected to win nine.
Among Netanyahu’s bloc, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism was projected to secure eight seats, followed by Shas with seven.
The Jewish Power party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was projected to receive six seats, while Religious Zionism was expected to win five.
The United Arab List was projected to take five seats. The Reservists, Amcha Yisrael and Kahol Lavan were each projected to receive four seats.
The survey showed Eisenkot’s Yashar party leading the projected results with 23 seats, compared with 20 seats for Netanyahu’s Likud if elections were held at the time of the poll.
Sixteen seats were projected to go to parties that do not align with either of the two main blocs.
Naftali Bennett’s Together party was projected to take 13 seats, while The Democrats, headed by Yair Golan, and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu were each projected to win nine.
Among Netanyahu’s bloc, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism was projected to secure eight seats, followed by Shas with seven.
The Jewish Power party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was projected to receive six seats, while Religious Zionism was expected to win five.
The United Arab List was projected to take five seats. The Reservists, Amcha Yisrael and Kahol Lavan were each projected to receive four seats.
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