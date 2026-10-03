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Hundreds Forcefully Enter Al-Aqsa Mosque During Sukkot
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday morning during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, according to a Jerusalem Islamic Waqf official.
The official said hundreds entered the compound under the protection of Israeli police.
The visits involved Talmudic rituals, prayers, singing and dancing, which the official said violated the established status quo at the holy site.
Under the historical arrangements that existed before Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, which is affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Endowments, holds exclusive responsibility for administering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The site covers 144 dunams, or about 35.6 acres, and is designated as a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.
Israeli far-right groups had called for mass entries into the compound throughout Sukkot, which began Saturday and continues through Friday.
The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf previously reported that more than 1,500 settlers entered the compound on Sunday, followed by over 1,700 on Monday and more than 1,400 on Tuesday.
The official said hundreds entered the compound under the protection of Israeli police.
The visits involved Talmudic rituals, prayers, singing and dancing, which the official said violated the established status quo at the holy site.
Under the historical arrangements that existed before Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, which is affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Endowments, holds exclusive responsibility for administering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The site covers 144 dunams, or about 35.6 acres, and is designated as a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.
Israeli far-right groups had called for mass entries into the compound throughout Sukkot, which began Saturday and continues through Friday.
The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf previously reported that more than 1,500 settlers entered the compound on Sunday, followed by over 1,700 on Monday and more than 1,400 on Tuesday.
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