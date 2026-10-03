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Malaysia Strongly Denounces Israeli Incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN) Malaysia on Wednesday strongly condemned the latest mass entry into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem by more than a thousand Israeli settlers and senior Israeli officials.
Kuala Lumpur’s Foreign Ministry said the incident represented a serious breach of the site’s established historical and legal status.
"The deliberate storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque constitutes a grave violation, undermines the established historical and legal status quo of the Holy Site and is a blatant attempt to create a new reality on the ground," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that repeated incursions by Israeli settlers and senior officials violate international law as well as the historical and legal arrangements governing the mosque.
"These acts are not isolated provocations, but form part of the Zionist Israeli regime’s continued attempts to alter the identity and character of Al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied East Jerusalem," it said.
Malaysia "categorically" rejected efforts to change the status or character of Al-Aqsa Mosque and emphasized that the site’s sanctity and the religious rights of Muslim worshippers must be respected and protected.
Kuala Lumpur also urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take "urgent and concrete" measures to compel the "Zionist Israeli regime" to halt what it described as deliberate and serious violations.
Kuala Lumpur’s Foreign Ministry said the incident represented a serious breach of the site’s established historical and legal status.
"The deliberate storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque constitutes a grave violation, undermines the established historical and legal status quo of the Holy Site and is a blatant attempt to create a new reality on the ground," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that repeated incursions by Israeli settlers and senior officials violate international law as well as the historical and legal arrangements governing the mosque.
"These acts are not isolated provocations, but form part of the Zionist Israeli regime’s continued attempts to alter the identity and character of Al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied East Jerusalem," it said.
Malaysia "categorically" rejected efforts to change the status or character of Al-Aqsa Mosque and emphasized that the site’s sanctity and the religious rights of Muslim worshippers must be respected and protected.
Kuala Lumpur also urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take "urgent and concrete" measures to compel the "Zionist Israeli regime" to halt what it described as deliberate and serious violations.
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