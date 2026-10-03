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US, Coalition End Military Mission in Iraq

US, Coalition End Military Mission in Iraq


2026-10-03 02:07:23
(MENAFN) The US and its coalition partners have officially ended Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said Wednesday.

Parnell said in a statement that the move followed the September 2024 joint statement between Washington and Baghdad and aligned with US national interests.

He described the “orderly departure” of coalition personnel and equipment from Erbil Air Base as marking the “successful conclusion” of the military operation that defeated ISIS in Iraq.

“This milestone reflects the success of a 12-year campaign that defeated ISIS as an organized military threat in Iraq and across the region,” Parnell said.

The move also “marks a transition from a wartime coalition mission to an Iraqi-led security effort supported by a more normal bilateral security relationship,” he added.

“We expect the Iraqi Security Forces, including the Peshmerga and other security forces in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, to lead the continuing effort to secure Iraq and keep ISIS remnants suppressed,” Parnell said.

He added that the Department of War would continue offering “targeted training and intelligence support” to Iraqi partners.

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