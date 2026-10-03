Russian Forces Attack North Bridge In Kyiv

As reported by Ukrinform, temporary traffic restrictions are in effect in Kyiv on certain bridges during air raid alerts. Following several Russian attacks, the South Bridge is completely closed to vehicular traffic and the metro-regardless of whether an air raid alert is in effect.

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