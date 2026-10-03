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Russian Forces Attack North Bridge In Kyiv

Russian Forces Attack North Bridge In Kyiv


2026-10-03 02:06:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The North Bridge has been hit. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” Klitschko wrote.

Read also: Russian drone attacks Kyiv 's South Bridge again

As reported by Ukrinform, temporary traffic restrictions are in effect in Kyiv on certain bridges during air raid alerts. Following several Russian attacks, the South Bridge is completely closed to vehicular traffic and the metro-regardless of whether an air raid alert is in effect.

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