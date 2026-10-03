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UN Yemen Envoy Holds Cairo Talks on Escalation, Regional Impact
(MENAFN) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg completed a three-day visit to Cairo on Wednesday, where he discussed the renewed military escalation in Yemen and its wider regional consequences.
During his visit, Grundberg met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy, according to a statement from his office.
The discussions focused on “the recent escalation in Yemen and its regional repercussions, including in the Red Sea, as well as UN efforts to end the conflict sustainably,” the statement said.
Grundberg also expressed his “appreciation for the continued support provided by Egypt and the Arab League to the mediation efforts led by the United Nations,” according to the statement, which did not provide additional details about the talks.
The UN envoy arrived in Cairo on Monday as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing military tensions in Yemen.
Fighting has persisted since July between government forces and the Houthis across several fronts, including Taiz, Lahj, Marib, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda provinces. The escalation represents the most extensive surge in violence since a relative period of calm began under a truce reached in April 2022.
The renewed fighting brought an end to the relative calm and displaced about 180,000 people, while thousands of others crossed into Djibouti, according to UN and government figures.
During his visit, Grundberg met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy, according to a statement from his office.
The discussions focused on “the recent escalation in Yemen and its regional repercussions, including in the Red Sea, as well as UN efforts to end the conflict sustainably,” the statement said.
Grundberg also expressed his “appreciation for the continued support provided by Egypt and the Arab League to the mediation efforts led by the United Nations,” according to the statement, which did not provide additional details about the talks.
The UN envoy arrived in Cairo on Monday as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing military tensions in Yemen.
Fighting has persisted since July between government forces and the Houthis across several fronts, including Taiz, Lahj, Marib, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda provinces. The escalation represents the most extensive surge in violence since a relative period of calm began under a truce reached in April 2022.
The renewed fighting brought an end to the relative calm and displaced about 180,000 people, while thousands of others crossed into Djibouti, according to UN and government figures.
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