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China Urges US, Iran to Resume Dialogue Under Islamabad Framework
(MENAFN) China on Wednesday called on the United States and Iran to return to the framework established by the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) and restart diplomatic talks.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun reiterated Beijing’s support for resolving disputes through political and diplomatic channels, saying China hopes Iran and the US “will choose peace, recommit themselves to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, and resume dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible.”
“Since day one of the conflict, China has been making active efforts to promote the end of the fighting and talks for peace,” he said, adding that Beijing would continue backing initiatives and proposals put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping to promote peace and stability across the Middle East.
China will “continue working for restoring peace and tranquility in the Middle East and Gulf region at an early date,” he added.
The conflict began on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched military action against Iran. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments. The Pentagon subsequently imposed its own military blockade on Iranian ports.
Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have continued since the June 18 Islamabad MoU, which was aimed at paving the way toward a final agreement covering navigation through the strategic waterway and Iran’s nuclear program.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun reiterated Beijing’s support for resolving disputes through political and diplomatic channels, saying China hopes Iran and the US “will choose peace, recommit themselves to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, and resume dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible.”
“Since day one of the conflict, China has been making active efforts to promote the end of the fighting and talks for peace,” he said, adding that Beijing would continue backing initiatives and proposals put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping to promote peace and stability across the Middle East.
China will “continue working for restoring peace and tranquility in the Middle East and Gulf region at an early date,” he added.
The conflict began on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched military action against Iran. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments. The Pentagon subsequently imposed its own military blockade on Iranian ports.
Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have continued since the June 18 Islamabad MoU, which was aimed at paving the way toward a final agreement covering navigation through the strategic waterway and Iran’s nuclear program.
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