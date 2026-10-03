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Ozone Pollution Exposes Millions to Harmful Air in Global Regions
(MENAFN) Nearly 40% of the global population has been exposed to harmful levels of ground-level ozone in 2026, according to a new analysis from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.
The analysis, released Wednesday, found that a combination of extreme heat and human-driven air pollution contributed to elevated ozone concentrations across large parts of the world during the first eight months of the year.
Only 5% of the world’s population experienced ozone levels classified as "good," while Asia recorded the highest exposure, followed by Europe and North America.
In Asia, around 60% of the population faced "extremely poor" ozone conditions in 2026. When those exposed to "poor" and "very poor" levels were also included, the figure climbed to 90%.
In Europe, half of the population experienced "poor," "very poor" or "extremely poor" ozone exposure. Repeated heat waves between June and August contributed to higher ozone concentrations across the region.
North America also recorded widespread exposure, with more than two-thirds of its population experiencing "poor," "very poor" or "extremely poor" ozone levels. Emissions from major wildfires were identified as a contributor to the elevated concentrations.
The analysis, released Wednesday, found that a combination of extreme heat and human-driven air pollution contributed to elevated ozone concentrations across large parts of the world during the first eight months of the year.
Only 5% of the world’s population experienced ozone levels classified as "good," while Asia recorded the highest exposure, followed by Europe and North America.
In Asia, around 60% of the population faced "extremely poor" ozone conditions in 2026. When those exposed to "poor" and "very poor" levels were also included, the figure climbed to 90%.
In Europe, half of the population experienced "poor," "very poor" or "extremely poor" ozone exposure. Repeated heat waves between June and August contributed to higher ozone concentrations across the region.
North America also recorded widespread exposure, with more than two-thirds of its population experiencing "poor," "very poor" or "extremely poor" ozone levels. Emissions from major wildfires were identified as a contributor to the elevated concentrations.
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