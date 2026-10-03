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Supreme Court Lets Trump Resume Third-Country Deportations
(MENAFN) The US Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the Trump administration to temporarily restart deportations of migrants to countries other than those specified in their removal orders while the justices review the case.
The court also agreed to hear arguments in the dispute in December. In blocking a lower-court decision, the justices did not provide an explanation but instructed the parties to address whether lower courts have the authority to intervene and whether the deportation policy breaches due process protections or international agreements prohibiting torture, according to reports.
Solicitor General John Sauer defended the policy as "an essential tool to remove certain aliens, including some of the worst criminal aliens." In a filing dated Sept. 24, he argued: "While certain aliens may benefit from stalling their removal, the Nation does not."
The administration says it has sent tens of thousands of migrants to Mexico as well as countries across Africa and Latin America after their countries of origin declined to receive them.
The latest decision represents the third occasion on which the Supreme Court has refused to suspend the deportations. The policy was previously challenged by US District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston, who has argued that migrants do not receive sufficient notice or a meaningful chance to present concerns about possible torture or mistreatment.
The court also agreed to hear arguments in the dispute in December. In blocking a lower-court decision, the justices did not provide an explanation but instructed the parties to address whether lower courts have the authority to intervene and whether the deportation policy breaches due process protections or international agreements prohibiting torture, according to reports.
Solicitor General John Sauer defended the policy as "an essential tool to remove certain aliens, including some of the worst criminal aliens." In a filing dated Sept. 24, he argued: "While certain aliens may benefit from stalling their removal, the Nation does not."
The administration says it has sent tens of thousands of migrants to Mexico as well as countries across Africa and Latin America after their countries of origin declined to receive them.
The latest decision represents the third occasion on which the Supreme Court has refused to suspend the deportations. The policy was previously challenged by US District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston, who has argued that migrants do not receive sufficient notice or a meaningful chance to present concerns about possible torture or mistreatment.
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