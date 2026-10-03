'We Will Stand Firmly, Strengthen Congress In UP': Ajay Rai After Being Replaced As State Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president, Ajay Rai, on Saturday said that he had not been asked to resign and that he would continue to work for the party as a dedicated soldier, after the Congress appointed Aradhana Mishra Mona as the new state unit chief ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking about his resignation, Rai said that there had been no discussion about his resignation and that he would continue to follow the directions given by the party.

“Resignation was never discussed, no one asked about resignation. Today I am working for the party, I am a soldier of the party, and I am following whatever instructions the party has given. I was not asked to resign. We will continue to work. Whatever the party's direction is, it is acceptable to me, and I accept it wholeheartedly. I will try to work day and night for the party even harder than I have been doing,” Rai said.

He added that Congress workers would work together to strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the party would form the government in the state.

“We will stand firmly and strengthen Congress in Uttar Pradesh and form a Congress government in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Rai, who has been a prominent Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh, also said that there was no shortcoming behind the party's decision, describing it as a decision taken by the organisation.

“No, there is no shortcoming. This is the party's decision. Whatever decision the party has taken, we accept it wholeheartedly. We stand with the party day and night as one strong family. Our leader Rahul Gandhi's instructions, Mallikarjun Kharge's instructions and the responsibility given by Priyanka Gandhi have been fulfilled sincerely, and we will continue to fulfil them with determination,” he said.

Rai further said that removing the Bharatiya Janata Party from power remained the Congress' objective.

“Certainly, our goal is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party...and we will continue to do so,” he said.

Appealing to Congress workers, Rai urged them to remain united and strengthen Rahul Gandhi and the party.

“I would tell the workers to stand firmly and strengthen Rahul Gandhi and strengthen Congress. I appeal to the workers with folded hands that there is no resentment anywhere. We are all one family. Today there is a post, tomorrow it will go, and it will come again. The party will consider it again,” he said.

Visuals by IANS showed Ajay Rai appearing emotional after his resignation from the post of state Congress president.

The Congress has changed its Uttar Pradesh state leadership ahead of the Assembly elections, appointing Aradhana Mishra Mona as the new Pradesh Congress Committee president.