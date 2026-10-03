Three Villagers Die After Touching Live Wire Laid In Farmland In Bihar's Sitamarhi

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) Three villagers, including a husband and wife, lost their lives after coming into contact with live electric wires allegedly laid across a paddy field in Sitamarhi district's Bairgania block early Saturday morning, officials said.

Three others sustained serious electric burns in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Salam Mansuri, his wife Rubaida Khatoon, and Hasmat Ansari.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in Takiya Tola under Akhta Pashchimi Chakwa Panchayat.

According to local residents, the couple and other villagers had gone out before dawn to search for a buffalo that had gone missing from the area. It was dark, and visibility was reportedly poor when they entered the paddy field.

They allegedly came into contact with a live electric wire running across the field and received a severe electric shock. Three people, including the couple, died at the spot, while three others accompanying them suffered serious burns.

Hearing their cries, other villagers rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Bairgania Community Health Centre, where they are undergoing treatment.

The presence of two dead wild boars in the same field has raised suspicions that live electric wires may have been placed around the agricultural land to prevent wild animals from entering and damaging the crops.

Local residents have alleged that the wiring was unsafe and had been laid illegally. However, the exact circumstances under which the wires were installed, their source of electricity, and responsibility for the setup are yet to be established.

Following the incident, police and officials from the electricity department reached the spot and began investigating.

Locals have demanded strict action against anyone found responsible for installing the live wires and sought appropriate compensation for the families of the deceased.

The incident has triggered grief across Akhta Pashchimi Chakwa Panchayat, with the families of the victims mourning the deaths.

Further action is expected after the authorities complete their investigation into the source of the electric supply and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.