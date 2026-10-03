403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strike Injures Lebanese Soldier, Civilians in South Lebanon
(MENAFN) At least four people, including a Lebanese army soldier, were injured Wednesday when an Israeli strike hit a military vehicle in southern Lebanon, according to official reports.
The Lebanese army said the soldier suffered serious injuries after the attack targeted a military vehicle in the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area.
Three civilians were also wounded in the strike, the army said.
The incident came despite a framework agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26 under US mediation.
The agreement calls for Israeli forces to gradually leave Lebanese territory while the Lebanese army is deployed in areas vacated by Israeli troops.
According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 4,386 people, wounded 12,407 others and forced more than 1 million people to leave their homes.
The Lebanese army said the soldier suffered serious injuries after the attack targeted a military vehicle in the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area.
Three civilians were also wounded in the strike, the army said.
The incident came despite a framework agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26 under US mediation.
The agreement calls for Israeli forces to gradually leave Lebanese territory while the Lebanese army is deployed in areas vacated by Israeli troops.
According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 4,386 people, wounded 12,407 others and forced more than 1 million people to leave their homes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment