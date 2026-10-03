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Pilot Dispute Triggers Emergency Alert on Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight
(MENAFN) A confrontation between the pilots of a passenger aircraft traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv reportedly led to the activation of a hijacking alert before the plane diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed there on Wednesday.
The aircraft, which was originally scheduled to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport, was carrying 174 passengers and briefly issued an emergency transmission, according to reports.
The possible hijacking signal was reportedly activated while the pilots were involved in an altercation inside the cockpit.
The aircraft later diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed at Tabuk Airport.
About 90 minutes after departure, as the plane was entering Jordanian airspace, it transmitted code “7700,” the internationally recognized signal for a general emergency, according to reports.
The aircraft then sent code “7500,” which is used to signal unlawful interference with an aircraft, including a potential hijacking.
At approximately the same time, the plane altered its route, turned back toward Saudi airspace and flew at a low altitude over the kingdom, according to reports.
The aircraft, which was originally scheduled to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport, was carrying 174 passengers and briefly issued an emergency transmission, according to reports.
The possible hijacking signal was reportedly activated while the pilots were involved in an altercation inside the cockpit.
The aircraft later diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed at Tabuk Airport.
About 90 minutes after departure, as the plane was entering Jordanian airspace, it transmitted code “7700,” the internationally recognized signal for a general emergency, according to reports.
The aircraft then sent code “7500,” which is used to signal unlawful interference with an aircraft, including a potential hijacking.
At approximately the same time, the plane altered its route, turned back toward Saudi airspace and flew at a low altitude over the kingdom, according to reports.
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