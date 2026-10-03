Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose Hospitalised Following Severe Chest Pain

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) Rathindra Bose, the Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly was hospitalised on Friday night after he complained of severe chest pain.

He is currently under treatment at a private hospital near the Eastern Metropolitan bypass in eastern Kolkata. As per the latest information available, his current medical condition is more or less stable.

It is learnt that Bose attended two functions on the occasions of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, within the Assembly premises on Friday.

He also participated in other programs throughout the day. After returning home after attending those programmes, the Speaker suddenly felt severe chest pain. Family members quickly admitted him to the private hospital. There, treatment started quickly.

As per the latest information available, doctors conducted several tests on the Speaker. According to hospital sources, his physical condition gradually improved since the treatment started at the right time. He is currently under the observation of a team of doctors.

In May this year he was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the House. A chartered accountant by profession, Bose is the first legislator from any Assembly constituency in North Bengal to be the Speaker of the House.

He is also a first-time legislator. He had been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for a long time. Later he joined active politics with the BJP.

In the 2026 Assembly elections, he defeated the Trinamool Congress candidate Abhijit De Bhowmik from the Cooch Behar, South Assembly Constituency by more than 23,000 votes. With Bose, after a long time the West Bengal Assembly got a Speaker who was not from the legal profession.

He recently visited Atlanta and engaged in a meaningful conversation with the Bengali community settled there on various issues including the economic development of West Bengal, the future of the state, investment potentials and improvement in the state's education sector, among others.

There, Bose also shared his thoughts about encouraging more substantive legislative debates and creating an environment for democratic dialogue between the Treasury and Opposition Benches.