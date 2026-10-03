Where Is Vinod Kambli Now? Former Cricketer Seen At Elderly Care Centre - WATCH VIDEO

The former wicketkeeper-batsman, who was one of the most talked-about young cricketers in India for his extraordinary cricketing ability, spoke of the love and care he has received at the institution.

The video has elicited an emotional response from cricket fans, particularly those old enough to remember Kambli's rise alongside his boyhood pal Sachin Tendulkar.

Care Center facilities lauded by Vinod Kambli

Kambli is now in the Nidan Centre for Elderly Care at Thane and is undergoing treatment and care. In his video greeting, he made nice comments regarding the environment and the facilities at the centre.

He expressed thanks to the people around him for their compassion and stated thattheir care makes him feel at home and not away from home. Amid the fear that has accompanied the release of the film, his words have been a note of hope.

Fans worried about Vinod Kambli reasons?

Kambli has suffered a few health-related issues in the past several years. He was admitted to a hospital in Thane in December 2024 with low blood pressure and a bladder infection. Doctors also found electrolyte issues that affected his muscles and movements, and ancient blood clots related to a previous stroke. He was treated and discharged in January 2025.

A more recent story on September 28 reported his buddy Marcus Couto claiming Kambli's status was stable. Kambli looked stronger and was able to walk during a visit, Couto also added.

From Cricket Wonder to India Star

Kambli's cricketing journey began with the iconic partnership he had with Tendulkar in school cricket. The two set a world record unbroken partnership of 664 runs in 1988.

Kambli later represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, amassing 1,084 runs in Tests and 2,477 runs in ODIs. He scored 4 hundred in his Test career, including back-to-back double centuries against England and Zimbabwe.

His recent message has rekindled memories for fans who watched his brilliant batting in the 1990s of a batsman once considered one of India's greatest talents.

Vinod Kambli's latest video, he is presently at an elderly care centre in Thane. Praying for his recovery soon. twitter/6k1plg1aCl

- Abhishek ✨ (@ImAbhishek7_) September 25, 2026

Positive Message from Kambli

Despite concerns raised about the viral video, Kambli's personal statement from the care centre expressed appreciation for the support he has received.

His current appearance has once again attracted attention to his career beyond cricket, with supporters continuing to offer their support and wish the former India batter well.