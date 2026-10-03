Adaptlypost Joins Claude Connector Directory, Letting Users Post To 10 Social Networks From Chat

MENAFN - GetNews)"Screenshot of the AdaptlyPost connector page in the Claude directory at claude/directory/adaptlypost."AdaptlyPost's connector is now available in Claude's directory. Claude users can write captions, generate images, schedule and publish posts, and check analytics across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Threads, Bluesky and Mastodon without leaving the conversation.

GDANSK, Poland - October 03, 2026 - AdaptlyPost, a social media scheduling platform, today made its connector available in Claude's directory, letting Claude users create, schedule and publish posts across 10 social networks from a single chat.

Until now, a post drafted in Claude had to be copied into a scheduling tool by hand, one network at a time. The connector removes that step. It links Claude to a user's AdaptlyPost workspace, so a user can ask Claude to write a caption, make an image, schedule a post for Tuesday at 9 a.m. on Instagram and LinkedIn, or report how last month's posts performed. Claude carries out each request through AdaptlyPost and shows the result in the chat.

Supported networks are Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Threads, Bluesky and Mastodon. AdaptlyPost lets each platform get its own version of a post, so one request can send a longer update to LinkedIn and a shorter one to Threads.

The connector covers most of what the AdaptlyPost dashboard does. Claude can schedule a batch of posts at once, set up recurring posts and pause them, upload photos and video, and retry a post that failed on one network. It can read analytics for a whole account, a single platform or a single post. It can also write captions and generate images, which draw on the AI credits included in each plan.

Claude works under the same role the user holds in AdaptlyPost. A contributor can have Claude prepare drafts, but only an editor or admin can schedule or publish them, and a viewer can only read. Agencies that keep a separate workspace for each client can name the client, and Claude works in that workspace only.

"People already brainstorm and draft their posts in Claude. The slow part has always come after, opening five apps and pasting the same thing into each one," said Taras, founder of AdaptlyPost. "Now the conversation that wrote the post can schedule it, then come back a week later and tell you how it did."

The AdaptlyPost connector is available now in Claude's connector directory at . Users add it from the directory and sign in with their AdaptlyPost account. AdaptlyPost plans cost $19 per month for Creator, $39 for Pro and $89 for Enterprise, and each comes with a seven-day free trial and unlimited scheduled posts. Every plan includes API access, so the connector works on all three. Developers and other AI agents can reach the same 29 tools through AdaptlyPost's hosted MCP server at adaptlypost/mcp.

About AdaptlyPost

AdaptlyPost is a social media management platform that lets creators and marketing teams plan, write and publish posts to 10 social networks from one dashboard. It includes a content calendar, AI caption and image generation, bulk and recurring scheduling, analytics and team workspaces with role-based access. The company is based in Gdansk, Poland.

For more information, visit .