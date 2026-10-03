The 369 Rabbit Hole Launches A Free Website And Interactive Tools For Exploring Number Patterns In Math And History

MENAFN - GetNews) The 369 Rabbit Hole has launched a free educational website with 24 sourced articles and 16 interactive tools on number patterns, from the 3, 6, 9 doubling pattern to Fibonacci and ancient letter numbers.

Virginia Beach, United States - October 03, 2026 - The 369 Rabbit Hole, an independent educational website run by a research group called the Tracers, has launched at 369rabbithole. The free site explains number patterns found in mathematics and history, starting with the 3, 6, 9 pattern that appears when numbers are doubled and their digits are added together. Every article lists its sources, and every pattern can be tested with a free calculator on the site, so readers can check the numbers themselves instead of relying on claims repeated online.

The site publishes 24 articles across five topics: Nikola Tesla, vortex math, math curiosities, gematria and Hermeticism. Articles cover the repeating 1, 2, 4, 8, 7, 5 loop and the separate 3, 6, 9 cycle, the number 6174 known as Kaprekar's constant, the cyclic number 142857 that comes from 1/7, the 24-digit repeat hidden in the Fibonacci numbers, and how ancient Hebrew and Greek writers used letters as numbers. The Tesla section quotes his own 1919 autobiography, "My Inventions," published in Electrical Experimenter, where he wrote that repeated acts in his daily life "had to be divisible by three." The Hermeticism section covers the history of the Emerald Tablet, including Isaac Newton's handwritten translation, and the 1908 book The Kybalion.

Alongside the articles, the site offers 16 free interactive tools that run in the web browser. They include a Digital Root Calculator that shows every step, a Times Table Circle Generator that draws the shapes formed by multiplication around a circle, a Kaprekar calculator that shows any four-digit number falling to 6174, a Cyclic Number Machine for 1/7, a Fibonacci Clock, and a Gematria Calculator for Hebrew, Greek, Arabic and English.

Each of the 16 tools can also be placed on another website. Every tool page includes a ready-made embed code that teachers, bloggers and other writers can copy into their own pages, so students and readers can use the working tool inside a lesson or article. Because each page lists its sources, the articles can also serve as references for class work and writing.

A 3-minute, 30-second film introduces the subject. It walks through the doubling pattern on a circle of nine points, what Tesla wrote about the number 3, 1/7, the Fibonacci numbers, vortex math, gematria, the Emerald Tablet and The Kybalion. The film is available on the site's About page and on YouTube.

"The patterns in these numbers are real, and anyone can check them," said Isaac Gabriel of the Tracers, the group behind The 369 Rabbit Hole. "Every page shows where its information comes from, and every number can be run on the site. The goal is simple: start at 3, 6, 9, follow each thread as far as it goes, and see where it leads."

The site is available now at no cost.

Website: Free tools: tools/ Film and sources: about/

About The 369 Rabbit Hole

The 369 Rabbit Hole is a free educational website about number patterns in math and history, written and checked by the Tracers. It covers Nikola Tesla, vortex math, math curiosities, gematria and Hermeticism through sourced articles, free interactive tools and short films. The site carries no advertising.