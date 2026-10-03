VMB LIVE Announces Global AI Live Commerce Strategy, Using South Korea As Its Asian Flagship Market

MENAFN - GetNews)VMB LIVE INC. unveils its global expansion roadmap: U.S. → South Korea → Asia → Global. The company leverages AI digital humans, intelligent computing and smart cloud warehouse to build end-to-end AI live-commerce infrastructure, with South Korea as its first Asian benchmark marketVMB LIVE INC. announced a global AI live commerce strategy designating South Korea as its Asian flagship market along a U.S. → South Korea → Asia → Global expansion path. The company leverages AI digital humans, proprietary AI computing infrastructure, and smart cloud warehousing to

New York, NY - October 3, 2026 - Global AI technology company VMB LIVE INC. today officially announced its global AI business strategy in New York, designating South Korea as the company's strategic flagship market in Asia. Following an expansion path from the United States to South Korea, then across Asia and ultimately to global markets, VMB LIVE will leverage three core business pillars - AI digital humans, proprietary AI computing infrastructure, and smart cloud warehousing - to help transform the global live commerce industry from a labor-intensive model to an AI-driven model.

Founded in New York, United States, in December 2022, VMB LIVE INC. operates under the brand vision "AI Live, Connecting the World." The company is committed to developing an end-to-end AI live commerce solution that integrates intelligent livestream marketing, underlying AI computing infrastructure, and global cross-border fulfillment.

AI Is Reshaping the Cost Structure of Live Commerce

As generative AI and multilingual digital human technologies continue to mature, AI is reshaping the landscape of content creation, livestream commerce, and cross-border digital trade. According to third-party industry data, South Korea's virtual AI influencer market has recorded an estimated compound annual growth rate of approximately 31.7%, making the country one of the world's more mature markets for the commercial adoption of virtual creators.

However, rapid growth has also exposed structural challenges across the industry. These include a shortage of livestream hosts, rising labor costs, and limitations on livestreaming hours caused by the schedules of human hosts. Cross-border merchants also commonly face challenges such as fragmented inventory, inefficient fulfillment processes, and high after-sales costs.

The industry continues to require infrastructure that does not rely on human hosts and can be replicated across languages and geographic markets.

Three Core Businesses Form an Integrated AI Commerce Ecosystem

To address these challenges, VMB LIVE has developed an integrated three-layer solution covering the front end, infrastructure, and fulfillment:

AI Digital Humans - Front End:

Support multilingual product presentations and real-time user interaction, enabling 24/7 continuous automated livestreaming without the need for human hosts. This helps overcome limitations related to labor, operating hours, and geographic location.

AI Digital Human Hosts

Provide global merchants with 24/7 automated live commerce services, enabling product demonstrations and real-time interaction with audiences.

Proprietary AI Computing Infrastructure - Technology Foundation:

Supports parallel rendering of large numbers of livestream rooms, real-time interaction, and large-scale data processing. The infrastructure currently supports more than 1,000 livestream rooms operating simultaneously, helping ensure stable operations across multiple regions and accounts.

Smart Cloud Warehousing - Fulfillment:

Coordinates the full process of inventory monitoring, intelligent order matching, automated sorting, and cross-border shipping, connecting the final stages of the commerce journey from transaction to fulfillment and after-sales service.

Smart Cloud Warehouse System

Manages inventory, automates order sorting, and supports cross-border fulfillment, creating an end-to-end supply chain for live commerce.

Three-Layer AI Live Commerce Infrastructure

Combines AI digital humans, AI computing infrastructure, and smart cloud warehousing to support large-scale concurrent livestreaming and enable end-to-end cross-border e-commerce operations.

Why South Korea First: A Proven Market for Commercial Validation

South Korea has a mature digital consumer market and a high level of consumer acceptance of emerging AI technologies. Local brands and cross-border merchants are also showing strong demand for livestream solutions that offer lower costs, extended operating hours, and multilingual capabilities.

VMB LIVE is using South Korea as a market for validating its Asian operating model. After completing local market adaptation, product deployment, merchant partnerships, and operational validation, the company plans to replicate its proven model across other Asian markets.

To date, VMB LIVE has launched more than 100 AI digital human livestreaming rooms in South Korea, with each livestream room operating for an average of approximately 18 hours per day. Compared with traditional livestreaming hosted by human presenters, the company reports that labor costs per livestream session have been reduced by approximately 60%.

Headquarters Leadership Statement

VMB LIVE's global expansion is not simply about entering new geographic markets; it is about deploying technology and empowering local ecosystems.

"We are developing South Korea into a flagship market for Asia, where we can build and validate a replicable, scalable AI live commerce operating model before extending it across the region," said a representative of VMB LIVE INC.'s headquarters. "Our goal is to use proprietary AI technology to lower the barriers to cross-border commerce and make global livestream capabilities more accessible to small and midsize businesses."

Next Step: Using South Korea as a Strategic Hub for Expansion Across Asia

Going forward, VMB LIVE will continue to leverage the R&D capabilities of its U.S. headquarters while using South Korea as a strategic hub for expansion into Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, and other regional markets. The company will continue to enhance its three core business areas while opening opportunities for technology partnerships and channel partnerships with brands, cross-border sellers, and MCN agencies.

VMB LIVE expects to replicate its integrated AI commerce ecosystem across three additional Asian regional markets within the next 18 months.

About VMB LIVE INC.

Founded in New York in December 2022, VMB LIVE INC. is a global AI technology company focused on building end-to-end infrastructure for AI-powered live commerce. The company integrates AI digital humans, proprietary AI computing infrastructure, and smart cloud warehousing to support multilingual livestreaming, intelligent operations, and cross-border fulfillment. VMB LIVE works with brands, cross-border sellers, and commerce partners to make livestream capabilities more scalable and accessible across international markets. Under its brand vision, "AI Live, Connecting the World," the company aims to use proprietary AI technology to lower barriers to cross-border commerce and support the development of connected local commerce ecosystems.