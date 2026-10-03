Moderate Weather Forecast Over 4 Days: JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) – Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday, becoming close to their seasonal average. The weather will be moderate in most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), a chance of light, scattered rain showers is possible in the Kingdom's far northern regions during the early morning hours.

Temperatures will rise further on Sunday and the weather will be fair almost nationwide and sweltering in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

On Monday, temperatures will fall slightly and the weather will be fair in most areas and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

As for Tuesday, temperatures will further drop and the weather will be pleasant in most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Scattered rain showers are expected in parts of the Kingdom's eastern and southeastern regions.

Today, maximum and minimum temperatures will range from 28-14 degrees Celsius in Amman, while the level will stand at 25-14C in the northern mountains, and 24-13C in the desert areas.

The JMD added that mercury in the Dead Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba will reach 35C and 36C, respectively, sliding to 24C at night.

//Petra// AG