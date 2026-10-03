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Russian Attack Strikes Fire Station In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Firefighter

Russian Attack Strikes Fire Station In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Firefighter


2026-10-03 01:37:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers deliberately struck the fire and rescue unit' premises as emergency responders were gathering to respond to a call. The injured rescuer is receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

Read also: Russian attack sparks fire at business center in downtown Dnipro

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Dnipro, causing a fire in a business center.

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UkrinForm

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