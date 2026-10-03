Russian Attack Strikes Fire Station In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Firefighter

"The occupiers deliberately struck the fire and rescue unit' premises as emergency responders were gathering to respond to a call. The injured rescuer is receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

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