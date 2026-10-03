Ukraine Approves 1,530 New Models Of Military Equipment For Service This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense reported this.

Of the 1,678 codified models of weapons and military equipment, 1,530 units-or 91.2%-were manufactured at Ukrainian enterprises.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the new weapons models provide the military with potentially additional capabilities for carrying out combat missions: engaging the enemy, conducting reconnaissance, and protecting personnel and logistics.

The pace of codification of domestic weapons models has increased significantly since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For comparison, 60 Ukrainian models were approved for service in 2022, while in 2026, that number reached 1,530-a 25.5-fold increase.

Number of certified military equipment models by year:



2022 – 110 models in total, of which 60 (54.5%) were manufactured in Ukraine;

2023 – 480 in total, of which 295 (61.5%) were manufactured in Ukraine;

2024 – 1,409 in total, of which 1,051 (74.6%) were manufactured in Ukraine;

2025 – 2,050 in total, of which 1,427 (69.6%) were manufactured in Ukraine; 2026, as of September 25 – 1,678 in total, of which 1,530 (91.2%) were manufactured in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense also noted a significant increase in the share of domestically produced military equipment for the armed forces' needs. Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, this figure has risen by 67.3%.

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“It is important that, in wartime, military equipment manufacturers are working to adapt their products to changes on the battlefield and can receive feedback from the military. This is necessary to more quickly implement solutions within the military that meet the current needs of the Defense Forces,” the Ministry of Defense stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of 2026, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for use by the Defense Forces 650 unmanned aerial system, most of which are Ukrainian-made.

Photo: Ministry of Defense