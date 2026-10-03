Truth Must Guide Democracy: LG On Gandhi Jayanti - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called for truth, non-violence, responsible use of technology and compassion, saying Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy remains relevant in today's rapidly changing world.

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Sinha was speaking at a Gandhi Jayanti celebration organised by the School Education Department in collaboration with the Department of Culture.

Extending greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on Gandhi's birth anniversary, the LG congratulated children who participated in cultural programmes and the toppers of the district-level symposium on truth and non-violence.

He also commended the Kashmiri rendition of Gandhi's bhajan by Gulzar Ahmed, a Hindi performance by students of the Institute of Music and Fine Arts and a skit presented by students of Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh.

Reflecting on Gandhi's life and philosophy, Sinha said the freedom fighter gave India“a new way of thinking” centred on standing against injustice and living with dignity.

He said Gandhi's legacy of truth and non-violence continues to inspire humanity, particularly in an era marked by rapid technological change.

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“I believe that revered Bapu has left behind many priceless legacies for us. He gave us a new method, new principles, a new approach to life and a new system that remains alive in the hands of every generation,” Sinha said.

The LG cautioned against misinformation and urged young people to develop the habit of verifying facts before believing or sharing information.

He said Gandhi's search for truth should be understood not merely as a moral principle but also as a discipline involving self-reflection, verification and dialogue.

“Truth is the habit of looking within oneself. Truth is the habit of verifying before believing any fact or information and truth is the habit of listening and understanding before responding immediately to anything,” he said.

Sinha stressed that“Satyameva Jayate” must remain a guiding principle for democracy.

He also spoke about the growing influence of technology, saying technological advancement should not come at the cost of human judgment and conscience.

“I want all children and youth to remember that technology is only an instrument and the decision must remain ours. For however powerful the instrument may be, its direction is ultimately determined by the hand that wields it,” he said.

Calling for responsible use of modern technologies, he urged young people to ensure that technological tools are used for progress while remaining grounded in human values.

The LG also highlighted India's diversity, saying differences in language, customs, attire and modes of worship should not weaken national unity.

He said India's strength lies in its ability to accommodate diversity through justice, respect and compassion.

“Walking together with diversity is India's strength. I believe this philosophy is needed today more than ever,” he said.

Sinha also linked Gandhi's emphasis on self-reliance with the development agenda for India, saying small enterprises, artisans, farmers and local businesses have an important role in strengthening rural economies.

He said Gandhi's ideas of self-reliance and trusteeship remain relevant to the vision of a developed India and referred to the promotion of local products and enterprises under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The LG further stressed the importance of character-building among children, saying national development should not be measured only through infrastructure and economic growth.

“Bapu firmly believed that a nation's character is its most permanent infrastructure,” he said.

He urged citizens to reflect on their individual contribution to society and asked whether they were promoting truth or rumours, engaging in dialogue or merely reacting, and contributing to unity or division.

Sinha said such introspection would constitute a meaningful tribute to Gandhi's life and philosophy.

He also called upon the youth to use technology with discipline and responsibility and work towards building an India that is modern and compassionate, prosperous and just, and powerful while remaining sensitive to the needs of its people.

Looking towards 2047, he said India's progress should be assessed not only through infrastructure but also by how effectively opportunities reach deprived and disadvantaged sections of society.

Minister for Health and Medical Education, School and Higher Education and Social Welfare Sakeena Masood Itoo, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Padma Bhushan Rajeev Sethi, Padma Shri Dr S.P. Varma, President Gandhi Global Family, J&K, Ram Niwas Sharma and senior officials attended the celebration.

Heads of educational institutions, teachers, students and prominent citizens were also present.

Gandhi's Ideals Inspire Generations: CM

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying his message of truth, non-violence, peace and harmony continues to inspire generations.

Abdullah called upon people to follow Gandhi's ideals and work towards building a more compassionate and inclusive society.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also paid tribute to Gandhi, saying remembering the freedom fighter means finding the courage to stand up for the India he gave his life for.

“On Gandhi Ji's Jayanti, seeing our young people, despite all odds, gather at Shivaji Park and Jantar Mantar to defend the India we believe in fills my heart with hope,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Gandhi had given his life for an idea of India where every citizen could live with dignity and freedom.

“Today, that India is being tested. For me, remembering Gandhi Ji means finding the courage to stand up for the India he gave his life for,” she said.

Both leaders paid tribute to Gandhi on his birth anniversary and highlighted the continued relevance of his ideals of peace, truth, harmony and dignity.