Para Flags 38 Pending JKPSC Exams, Seeks Intervention - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)PDP leader Waheed Ur Rehman Para on Friday raised concerns over delays in government recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that 38 examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) remain pending.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Para said the JKPSC and Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had advertised 15,964 posts between 2023 and 2026 and received 21.12 lakh applications for them.

He claimed the two recruitment agencies collected nearly ₹114 crore in application fees during the period.

“From 2023 to 2026, JKPSC & JKSSB advertised 15,964 posts, received a staggering 21.12 lakh applications and collected nearly ₹114 crore in application fees!” Para said.

He further claimed that 38 JKPSC examinations remain pending and questioned the functioning of the Public Service Commission in the absence of a chairman.

Para said the delays were causing uncertainty for thousands of aspirants awaiting recruitment examinations and results.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene and address the issue of pending recruitment examinations.

Read Also Video: ₹114 Crore in Exam Fees: Waheed Para Questions J&K's Recruitment System PDP Leader Submits Privilege Motion Against J&K CS, Law Secretary

The PDP leader's remarks come amid continued concerns among government job aspirants over delays in the recruitment process and completion of examinations in Jammu and Kashmir.