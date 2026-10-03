Rain, Snow Likely In J&K From Oct 6: Met - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Dry weather continued across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, with temperatures remaining above normal at several places, while the Meteorological Department forecast a fresh spell of rain and snowfall in the higher reaches from October 6.

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The MeT Centre Srinagar said weather is likely to remain generally dry from October 3 to 5.

From October 6 to 8, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected, with light rain at a few places and light snowfall over the higher reaches. Thunder and gusty winds are also likely during the period.

A more active weather spell is forecast for October 9 and 10, with generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rain at scattered to many places, along with light snowfall over higher reaches, thunder and gusty winds.

Partly cloudy weather is expected to prevail from October 11 to 14, the MeT office said.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 30°C on Friday, which was 3.3°C above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 10.9°C, 1.1°C above normal.

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Qazigund recorded a maximum of 29.5°C and a minimum of 9.2°C, while Pahalgam recorded 24.3°C and 6.8°C, respectively. Kupwara recorded 30°C and 7.4°C, while Kokernag recorded 27.8°C and 11.2°C.

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Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 21.4°C and a minimum of 7.5°C.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 21.1°C. Banihal recorded 28°C and 10.2°C, Batote 27°C and 14.5°C, Katra 31°C and 19.4°C, while Bhaderwah recorded 26.7°C and 9.6°C.

No rainfall was recorded at any of the observation stations during the period.

The MeT Department advised farmers to continue harvesting apples and paddy and complete other agricultural operations before the expected wet spell.