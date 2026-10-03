J&K Marks First Mineral Auction With Two Limestone Blocks - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir has marked a significant milestone in mineral development with the successful auction of two limestone blocks in south Kashmir's Anantnag district under the Central Government's mineral auction framework.

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The auction was conducted through the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, after the Jammu and Kashmir administration entrusted the competitive bidding exercise to the ministry to ensure systematic and transparent management of the Union Territory's mineral resources.

The Ministry of Mines said the successful completion of the auction marked the first mineral auction in Jammu and Kashmir and would help unlock the region's geological potential through a transparent and competitive mechanism.

“The successful completion of the auction reflects the use of a transparent and competitive mineral auction process for the systematic development of mineral resources,” the ministry said.

The two auctioned assets, the Koot-Kapran and Wantrag limestone blocks, are located in Anantnag district and together have estimated limestone resources of more than 15.6 million tonnes.

The Koot-Kapran limestone block, located across Koot and Kapran villages in Dooru tehsil, covers an area of 22.43 hectares and has estimated limestone reserves of 4.75 million tonnes.

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Exploration in the Koot-Kapran tract has reached the G-4 stage, providing baseline geological information for further detailed exploration and development.

The Wantrag limestone block covers 5.36 hectares and has estimated limestone resources of 10.853 million tonnes. Prospecting in the area has reached the G-3 stage, with 159 metres of drilling carried out as part of the geological assessment.

The Ministry of Mines said the auction of the two limestone blocks is expected to attract investment and generate economic activity in the Union Territory.

“As mining and associated activities develop, they are expected to generate a large number of direct and indirect employment opportunities and create avenues for local businesses, entrepreneurs, service providers and allied industries,” the ministry said.

The development is also expected to strengthen allied industrial value chains and increase local participation in activities linked to mineral exploration, extraction, transportation and processing.

The ministry said development of the mineral sector would contribute to greater value creation from Jammu and Kashmir's mineral resources and provide new opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs.

The auction marks a new phase in the organised development of Jammu and Kashmir's mineral resources, with the administration seeking to bring resource utilisation under a structured and competitive framework.

The Ministry of Mines said it would continue working with the Jammu and Kashmir Government to ensure the transparent, sustainable and responsible development of the region's mineral reserves.