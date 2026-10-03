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NC MLA, Spokesperson Booked For 'Assaulting' PSO - Kashmir Observer


2026-10-03 01:34:22
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ruling National Conference party's MLA Altaf Kaloo and spokesperson Umesh Bhat have been booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after a PSO of the legislator alleged that he was assaulted while performing his official duties, officials said on Friday.

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Police booked Kaloo, an MLA from south Kashmir's Pahalgam, and NC spokesperson Umesh Bhat (Talashi) following the complaint by the MLA's personal security officer (PSO) alleging that he was beaten up by the two accused while performing his official duties, the officials said.

They said an FIR has been registered under Sections 121 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sadder Anantang police station.

According to the complaint, the PSO was allegedly beaten up by the MLA and the spokesperson following an altercation, the officials said.

The PSO alleged he sustained injuries in the assault, following which he lodged a complaint.

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Kashmir Observer

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