JERC Clears Immediate Power Cuts For Theft - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has authorised officers of local DISCOM's of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to immediately disconnect connection upon detection of power theft.

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JERC said that the Commission has considered the request of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) for authorisation of sub-division in-charge officers to disconnect supply upon detection of theft of electricity.

JERC said that in order to specify the officers competent to exercise this power within its jurisdiction, the Commission in exercise of the powers conferred by the first proviso to Section 135 (1A) of the Electricity Act, 2003, the officers of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) and Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD) are authorised to take appropriate action upon detection of theft of electricity within the meaning of Section 135(1), subject to the Act and the applicable Electricity Supply Code.

“Officers for the time being duly posted as In-charge of the respective Electric Distribution Sub-divisions, within their territorial jurisdiction; and officers holding a valid authorisation under Section 135(2) o f the Act from the competent Government authority, within the territorial jurisdiction covered by that authorisation,” the order reads.

It also said that the authorisation of officers for the time being duly posted as In-charge of the respective Electric Distribution Sub-divisions, within their territorial jurisdiction is independent of the existence of an authorisation under Section 135(2).

“Officers of the respective licensee or supplier of a rank higher than the rank so authorised may also exercise the power of disconnection within their jurisdiction in terms of the first proviso to Section 135(1A),” it reads.

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The Commission also said that the orders confers authorization for disconnection under Section 135(1A) only.“Powers of entry, inspection, search and seizure under Section 135(2) shall be exercised only by officers separately authorised under that subsection, subject to the safeguards in Sections 135(3) and 135(4) and the applicable Supply Code.”

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It also said that where required, the concerned utility shall take up the matter of such separate authorisation with the competent Government authority.

“Each utility shall publish and maintain an updated list of the authorised officers at its offices and on its website, indicating their names, designations, ranks, territorial jurisdiction and the statutory provision under which they are authorised. Photo identity cards shall accurately indicate the scope of authorization. Inspection authority under Section 135(2) shall be indicated only where the requisite Government authorisation exists,” it reads.

The Commission further said that the requirements of regulation of the JERC Electricity Supply Code, 2023 shall be complied with in respect of officers authorised under Section 135(2).

“All action shall conform to the JERC for the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh (Electricity Supply Code) Regulations, 2023, as amended, including the applicable requirements for inspection, evidence, assessment and consumer safeguards,” the Commission said.

“Each utility shall maintain records of disconnections, police complaints and restoration o f supply for production before the Commission when required,” reads the order.

The Commission said that the order shall take effect from the date of its issue.