Russian Attack Sparks Fire At Business Center In Downtown Dnipro
“Rescue workers contained a fire on the roof of a business center in downtown Dnipro that broke out as a result of an enemy attack,” the statement said.
Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.Read also: Three injured in Russian strike on apartment building in Dnipro
He noted that the Russians had again attacked the business center in downtown Dnipro, which an enemy drone had struck earlier this week.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in an apartment building. Residents are being evacuated.
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