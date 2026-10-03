The First AI Copilot For Unreal Engine 5 Returns With V2: Ultimate Engine Copilot Turns Unreal Into An AI Game Studio With 1,655 Native Tools

Valencia - October 2nd, 2026 - BlueprintsLab today released Ultimate Engine CoPilot V2, the biggest update yet to the AI plugin for Unreal Engine 5 used by more than 3,400 developers. V2 ships 1,655 native tools across 37 extensions. It doesn't tell developers where to click: it builds Blueprints, C++, VFX, levels, UI, animation and cinematics inside the editor, compiles the result, plays the level and checks its own work.

When BlueprintsLab shipped the first version in July 2025, as Ultimate Blueprint Generator, no other AI tool built Blueprints inside Unreal Engine 5. The market has since filled up: Aura, Ludus AI, NeoStack and Epic Games' own built-in MCP integration all followed, from companies with engineering teams many times larger. Ultimate Engine CoPilot is still the undisputed copilot for UE5. Developers who have used them all say it does the job five times better. Founder Roly built it alone for its first four months; today it is still made by a team of just two.

A Studio, Not a Chatbox

Most AI tools for game development stop at the conversation. Ultimate Engine CoPilot V2 treats the conversation as the starting point. A developer describes what they want, and the plugin does the work in the engine:



From design doc to build plan. Drop in game design documents and V2 turns them into a task-by-task build plan. In a recorded demo on a real project, nine design docs became a 38-task plan in 2 minutes.

Crew: AI that checks itself. A Planner, a Worker and a Reviewer, each on its own model. The Worker builds each step, the Reviewer checks it against the success criteria, and nothing counts until it passes.

Blueprint logic in one step. The AI writes a whole function or event graph in one pass (branches, loops, structs, maps, timers, dispatchers, Timelines) at a fraction of the tokens of placing nodes one at a time.

Blueprint to C++. V2 converts a Blueprint into a new C++ class, compiles it and fixes its own compile errors. Timed on a real project: under 4 minutes. Your whole game from one chat. Blueprints, C++, Niagara VFX, PCG worlds and landscapes, UMG interfaces, animation, MetaSounds, Gameplay Ability System and Sequencer cinematics.

It Proves Its Work

The weakness of AI in game development is trust. V2 answers it with verification built into every step:



It plays your game. Automated play tests run the level after a change and read the result. Multiplayer play tests run a listen or dedicated server with up to 8 clients and compare what each one sees.

It finds your frame-rate killers. One-click Unreal Insights traces: the AI finds the slowest frames and names the Blueprint behind them.

It checks the health of every change. After each edit, the Blueprints it touched are checked, and the AI is told immediately if something broke. You stay in control. It asks before it edits, shows every change side by side in Unreal's diff, supports Ctrl+Z on what it does, and works with Git, Perforce and Diversion.

Built for Every Workflow

V2 runs on the AI each developer prefers:



BpLabs Premium, BlueprintsLab's hosted model for hard, long builds.

Their own keys: OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, OpenRouter or any compatible endpoint.

Their own GPU: local models through Ollama and LM Studio, so studios under NDA can keep every byte on their own machines. Their own agent: Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, GitHub Copilot and Gemini CLI work directly inside the editor, and a built-in MCP server connects external clients.

Content generation stays inside Unreal too: 3D models, textures, sound, music and video, plus one-call imports of Fab content a developer already owns.

New in V2 is a partnership with Recursoft: describe a state machine and Ultimate Engine CoPilot builds it in Logic Driver Pro, then plays it in the editor.

First to Market, and Still Shipping Every Two Weeks



July 2025: Roly launches Ultimate Blueprint Generator as a solo developer, the first AI tool to build Blueprints inside Unreal Engine 5. A second developer joins four months later.

February 2026: featured on Fab for the first time.

April 2026: V1.0 leaves beta as Ultimate Engine CoPilot, with more than 1,000 tools, voice control and concurrent AI agents, and is featured on Fab a second time. September 2026: V2 ships with 1,655 native tools, rebuilt from the ground up.

That is 26 releases in 14 months, one every two weeks, and the pace hasn't slowed: V2.0.0 launched on September 30, followed by 2.0.3, 2.0.5 and 2.0.6 within 48 hours, each built on reports from users. Updates arrive inside the editor, signed and verified, with no reinstall.

"We were the first to put AI to work inside Unreal Engine, and since then companies with twenty engineers and millions in funding have tried to catch up. They're still building chat windows. We built the studio," said Roly, founder of BlueprintsLab. "Every feature in V2 started as a message from a developer on our Discord. That's our advantage: no ticket queue, no roadmap committee. You tell us what slows you down, and it's fixed in the next update."

The Numbers Behind the Most Adopted Copilot



3,400+ developers building with it.

250+ reviews on Fab.

Featured on Fab twice, in February and April 2026.

9.4 million AI actions run inside real Unreal projects. 203,000+ assets and 32,000+ C++ files generated.

What developers say, unedited, from Fab and Discord:

"Peak Innovation" ★★★★★

"Absolutely a must have for a solo dev" ★★★★★

"A Gamechanger For Real" ★★★★★

"Best AI copilot for beginner" ★★★★★

"An unparalleled and timesaving tool." (oi_caveman, Discord)

"I learned to program in Unreal Engine only thanks to your plugin and videos." (Lordsergh, Discord)

Developers who have worked with Aura, Ludus AI, NeoStack and Epic Games' built-in MCP integration put it plainly: Ultimate Engine CoPilot is five times better.

Pricing and Availability

Ultimate Engine CoPilot V2 is available now at gamedevcore for Unreal Engine 5.7 and 5.8 on Windows, Mac and soon Linux as well.



One-time licence: around $200 per seat. Developers bring their own AI keys or local models.

Indie plan, $25 a month: the full plugin plus a monthly AI token pool for BpLabs Premium. No upfront purchase.

Studio plan, $60 a month: for heavy users who work in the editor all day. Teams and studios: volume pricing on seats, one invoice, and a direct line to the developers. Contact BlueprintsLab at gamedevcore/teams.

Plans can be cancelled at any time. Version 1 owners, on Fab or gamedevcore, get V2 as a free update.

V2 Technical Specifications